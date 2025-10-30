The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GS stock opened at $782.59 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The firm has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $771.43 and a 200-day moving average of $687.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

