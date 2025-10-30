iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.0%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

