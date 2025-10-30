Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Cut by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.95 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.62. The company has a market capitalization of $786.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.