Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 113,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total value of $67,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total value of $1,529,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $537.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

