Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $34.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $255.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.31.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

