The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Lessened by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

BA stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.16. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

