Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 4.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 540,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,165,000 after acquiring an additional 533,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RCL opened at $280.31 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
