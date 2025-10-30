Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,246 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $94,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

