Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 576 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,013,000 after buying an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $223,556,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $577.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $609.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

