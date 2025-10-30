Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 656.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.07.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $345.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

