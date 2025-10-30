Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,417 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $81,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 86.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

