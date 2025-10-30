CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Holdings Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $545.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.40, a PEG ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.51 and its 200 day moving average is $459.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,090 shares of company stock worth $78,144,499. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.