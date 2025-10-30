Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

