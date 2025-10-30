Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 836,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 246,156 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.4% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

