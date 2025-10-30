Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $251.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $225.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.31. The firm has a market cap of $397.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

