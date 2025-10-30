Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 98 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $496.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

