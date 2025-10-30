Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $348.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.49. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

