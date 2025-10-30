Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $537.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

