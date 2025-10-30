New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $5.13 Million in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.