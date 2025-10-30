Atria Investments Inc Acquires 66,231 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDW stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

