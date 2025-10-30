Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

Comcast Stock Down 2.6%

Comcast stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

