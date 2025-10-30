Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

MPC opened at $195.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.