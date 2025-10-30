Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.8370.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $41.34 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4,138.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.