United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.47.

URI stock opened at $871.33 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $954.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

