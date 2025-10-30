Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $468.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.76 and a 200-day moving average of $385.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $475.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

