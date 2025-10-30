Field & Main Bank Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $98.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3%

Entergy stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.