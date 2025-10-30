iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.95 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

