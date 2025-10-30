Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

