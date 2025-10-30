Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

XOM stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $496.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

