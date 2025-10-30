Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

