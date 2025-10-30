Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 72.8% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 24,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $143,857,000 after acquiring an additional 321,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total value of $557,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,947,632.47. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.02. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.