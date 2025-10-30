Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Motco reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.50. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.