Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 37.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 457,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 124,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arete lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

