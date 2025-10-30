Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Decreased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

