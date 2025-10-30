Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $90,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,139,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,766,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,795,000 after buying an additional 272,747 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $558.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

