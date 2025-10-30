Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $504.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

