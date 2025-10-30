Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 29.600- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $299.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.12. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

