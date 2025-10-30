Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $357,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3%

SDY opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.