Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

