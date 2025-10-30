Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 149 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE NOW opened at $911.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $946.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,980 shares of company stock worth $16,049,017. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,131.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

