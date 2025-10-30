Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 287,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 133,698 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

