Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

