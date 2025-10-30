Field & Main Bank Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,142.40. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $537.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

