iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Position Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $59,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.50.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.