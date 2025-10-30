iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

