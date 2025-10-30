Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.1% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $363.00 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.20 and its 200 day moving average is $321.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.