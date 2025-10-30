FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,165,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $112,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 357,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

CMCSA stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

