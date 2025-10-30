Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $194,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $247.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $461.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.67, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

