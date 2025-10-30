Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 75.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $432.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

