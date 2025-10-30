FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE MA opened at $553.89 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.52. The stock has a market cap of $500.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

